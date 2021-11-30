‘Reading is a Gift’ program helps connect parents and children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Daddy got you another book and it is called, ‘I Love You to the Moon and Back,’” said Missouri River Correctional Center resident Jacob Penn as he held a book up to a camera.

This isn’t just any story. These words bind a father and his children.

“I have eight children and I got to read six books to the younger ones,” said Penn.

Incarcerated parents at the Missouri River Correctional Center select books from the Scholastic Book Program for each of their kids during the “Reading is a Gift” initiative.

“I talk to them on the phone. They tell me that they read, and they are doing well in school. It’s one of those things where reading is pretty much the learning curve of education, so the more they read I feel like they will be educated,” said Penn.

MRCC instructor Abby Lengenfelder takes a couple hours to organize the space. The program helps families turn over a new page and develop comfort reading.

“I try to remove myself from the environment, so it is just them and their kid. I want them to talk to their kid. I give them advice. When it comes to a younger kid, the story is what they are going to remember, but an older kid is going to remember the message you send,” said Lengenfelder.

The recordings and each book are wrapped up with love and mailed home with a note from dad.

“I try to think positive about it and just let them know daddy messed up and these are the consequences of that. Daddy can’t see them right now because of things that daddy did, so this is the closest thing to be able to send them videos of me reading,” said Penn.

This set of books will be sent out just in time for Christmas.

Six MRCC parents were approved to participate in the “Reading is a Gift” program this holiday season.

In 2020, nearly half of state prisoners and more than half of federal prisoners had at least one child at home according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

