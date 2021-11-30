Advertisement

Petrochemicals plant near Trenton awarded $60,000 in state Ag grant

AIC Energy logo
AIC Energy logo(AIC Energy)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - A planned petrochemicals plant in Williams County will soon be patented thanks to a state grant.

AIC Energy received $60,000 from the North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission earlier this month, which will allow them to license the technology used at their SAFuelsX plant near Trenton. The plant will use soybean and canola oil to create diesel and sustainable aviation fuel and has an initial capacity of 100 million gallons per year.

The Commission also granted the company $212,000 in February.

Construction of the plant will start next spring, with the company expecting it up and running by the third quarter of 2023.

