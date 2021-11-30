Omicron variant causes a weekend drop in oil prices, but officials hopeful in a rebound

WILLISTON, N.D. - While just recently discovered, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has already caused global concern and affected energy prices over the weekend.

On Friday, the price of WTI oil dropped below $70 for the first time since September and suffered its worst day since April of last year. Monday, the price has rebounded above the $70 mark. State officials are calling it an overreaction and are still optimistic in what’s ahead for the industry.

“At the end of the day, we know we need to invest in and produce American energy, and ultimately, the markets are going to do what markets do, and they are going to react and overreact, but they are going to hyper-overreact when the supply is tight and the demand continues to grow,” said Ron Ness, North Dakota Petroleum Council president.

Ness said the biggest challenge the industry faces is not the pandemic, but moves being made by the Biden Administration that “discourage investment in American energy.”

