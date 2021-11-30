ND abortion clinic leader headed to D.C. for Supreme Court case Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The head of North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic says the stakes have never been higher in the debate over a woman’s right to an abortion.

Red River Valley Women’s Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker is heading from Fargo to Washington, D.C., to join a group of abortion supporters outside the Supreme Court Wednesday. That’s when justices are scheduled to hear testimony on a Mississippi case that many believe could decide the fate of Roe v. Wade.

Kromenaker calls the case a “grave threat to abortion.” North Dakota Republican state Sen. Janne Myrdal, who heads the anti-abortion legislative caucus, calls it “the strongest opportunity to see Roe turned back to the states.”

