ND abortion clinic leader headed to D.C. for Supreme Court case Wednesday

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The head of North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic says the stakes have never been higher in the debate over a woman’s right to an abortion.

Red River Valley Women’s Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker is heading from Fargo to Washington, D.C., to join a group of abortion supporters outside the Supreme Court Wednesday. That’s when justices are scheduled to hear testimony on a Mississippi case that many believe could decide the fate of Roe v. Wade.

Kromenaker calls the case a “grave threat to abortion.” North Dakota Republican state Sen. Janne Myrdal, who heads the anti-abortion legislative caucus, calls it “the strongest opportunity to see Roe turned back to the states.”

