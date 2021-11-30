Advertisement

Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Miss North Dakota USA Caitlyn Vogel was named the runner-up in the Miss USA pageant Monday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The top title went to Miss Kentucky, Elle Smith.

Vogel is from Minot and also held the title for Miss North Dakota teen USA a few years ago.

She says she’s a fifth generation North Dakotan and comes from a family of farmers.

