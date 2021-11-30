Minot offers international travelers PCR testing

MINOT, N.D.- Those traveling internationally this holiday season can get rapid PCR testing at the Minot Health Clinic.

Many travel restrictions require a specific RT PCR test be conducted prior to arrival at the destination.

The testing used at Minot Health Clinic uses three different testing features.

It satisfies most travel requirements; however, it is the purchaser’s responsibility to verify the test will be accepted for travel prior to purchase.

The cost of the test is $150 and results can be expected within an hour.

Appointments are required and available 5 days a week. Follow this link for more information.

