Minot offers international travelers PCR testing
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D.- Those traveling internationally this holiday season can get rapid PCR testing at the Minot Health Clinic.
Many travel restrictions require a specific RT PCR test be conducted prior to arrival at the destination.
The testing used at Minot Health Clinic uses three different testing features.
It satisfies most travel requirements; however, it is the purchaser’s responsibility to verify the test will be accepted for travel prior to purchase.
The cost of the test is $150 and results can be expected within an hour.
Appointments are required and available 5 days a week. Follow this link for more information.
