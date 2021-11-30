Advertisement

Minot offers international travelers PCR testing

PCR Testing in Minot
PCR Testing in Minot(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D.- Those traveling internationally this holiday season can get rapid PCR testing at the Minot Health Clinic.

Many travel restrictions require a specific RT PCR test be conducted prior to arrival at the destination.

The testing used at Minot Health Clinic uses three different testing features.

It satisfies most travel requirements; however, it is the purchaser’s responsibility to verify the test will be accepted for travel prior to purchase.

The cost of the test is $150 and results can be expected within an hour.

Appointments are required and available 5 days a week. Follow this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Aarushi Singh at Crafty Ladies
The store that won the heart of a Bismarck girl
St. Anthony woman
Police say St. Anthony woman stole more than $300,000 from elderly woman
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

sports 11/29/21
6PM Sportscast 11/29/21
weather 11/29/21
Evening Weather 11/29/21
AIC Energy logo
Petrochemicals plant near Trenton awarded $60,000 in state Ag grant
Rademacher and his Attorney Steven Mottinger
Trial begins for Williston man accused of murder