Mandan girls basketball eyes redemption in 2021-2022 season

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a learning season a year ago for the Mandan Braves girls basketball squad, but now the team feels it can use what it learned to create some success.

“Last year I was hired a little bit later. I didn’t get hired until September, so it was a little bit later. We didn’t get to have a summer. So then with COVID and all the restrictions, it made it a little bit tougher, but now in my second year, the girls kind of know what I expect, they know our defensive philosophies. So, it’s just kind of fine tuning that stuff before we start playing,” said head coach Shaun Henderson.

Knowing the defensive philosophy, but also acting on it.

“I think we’re a defensive team, aggressive defensive team. I think he expects us to always be after the ball no matter where it is and to be trapping hard and not let them have an easy pass down the court,” added Mandan senior forward Morgan Sheldon.

With so much put on the defense, the Braves hope it can help their offensive game

“Transitioning, we’re really good at hitting our girls up the court and getting down the court. As a point guard, I know I can count on my wings always being ahead of me and looking for the ball,” said senior guard Piper Harris.

With emphasis on both sides of the ball, the goal remains the same as last season, get to state.

“We have a lot of younger kids that we have to have step up and develop throughout the year. And then continue to improve every game. If we can improve every game and hopefully give ourselves a chance to be in that qualifier game on that Saturday in the WDA tournament. That’s half the battle is getting in that game and giving yourself a chance,” added coach Henderson.

The Braves open the season Saturday at West Fargo Sheyenne.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.