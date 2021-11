Man facing charges after car hits moving train in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Town man is facing several charges following a vehicle crash with a moving train Monday night.

Police say 62-year-old Frank Reed was driving west on 11th Avenue SW when his vehicle struck a train that was crossing West Burdick at 7 p.m. Monday night.

After getting treated for injuries, Reed was taken into Ward County Jail. He was arrested for a DUI and driving under suspension, as well as open container in a vehicle.

