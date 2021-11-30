First Class-B Girls basketball poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first busy night on the Class-B girls basketball schedule is on Tuesday and when the games begin, Central Cass will be the number one ranked team in the state.

Kindred and Grafton are also getting first-place votes from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

1. Central Cass (8) — 0-0 Record — 151 pts

2. Kindred (7) — 0-0 Record — 150 pts

3. Linton-HMB — 0-0 Record — 112 pts

4. Grafton (1) — 0-0 Record — 105 pts

5. Kenmare — 0-0 Record — 73 pts

6. Four Winds-Minnewaukan — 0-0 Record — 63 pts

7. Beulah — 0-0 Record — 60 pts

8. Thompson — 0-0 Record — 45 pts

9. Tie: Langdon-E-M — 0-0 Record — 37 pts

Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 37 pts

Others receiving votes: Rugby (0-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (0-0), Northern Cass (0-0), Wilton-Wing (0-0), May-Port CG (0-0), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (0-0), Richland (0-0), Bowman County (0-0).

