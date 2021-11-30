Advertisement

Expect traffic flow changes Thursday for Chick-fil-A opening in Bismarck

Chick-fil-A Bismarck building
Chick-fil-A Bismarck building(Chick-fil-A Kirkwood Mall)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chick-fil-A is opening in the Kirkwood Mall Thursday. In response, police ask drivers to adhere to some additional traffic guidelines.

“They anticipate heavy, heavy traffic around that area. So, our main concern is obviously traffic safety. We want to avoid collisions, so nobody gets hurt. We want to keep it as orderly as possible,” said Lt. Jeff Solemsaas, traffic commander for the Bismarck Police Department.

Signage on 3rd Street will direct customers for the first three days after opening.

There will be no left turn southbound on 3rd street. Patrons will be asked to enter via northbound 3rd street. Those heading to Kirkwood Mall or Caribou Coffee will be directed to use the Indiana Ave entrance. A serpentine pattern flow will be used to push patrons to the drive in or dine in areas.

Chick-fil-A has hired additional police officers to assist with traffic flow. Additional information can be found on the Bismarck police Facebook page.

Police say they have assisted in similar requests in the past, including managing the drive through line for Big Boy on E. Main Ave.

