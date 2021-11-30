Advertisement

Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase

Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the...
Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the suspects.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after authorities say they went on a wild, high-speed chase that ended with the suspects trying to hide in a field.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Department says it was called for a report of a stolen vehicle at a Devils Lake home around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

Authorities say they were able to track down the car, but it kept going, sometimes reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Eventually deputies say they deflated three of the tires, causing the car to hit the ditch. That’s when authorities say the two people inside the car got out and ran.

A K-9 track along with other officers eventually uncovered the suspects hiding in a field of tall grass just west of Leeds.

The two were then arrested. Their names have not been released.

