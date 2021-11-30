Advertisement

Dent, MN man dies after being stuck in air duct

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DENT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 40-year-old rural Dent man is dead after being stuck in the air duct work of his house. The Otter Tail County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call from family members at 9:48 a.m. Monday. The family said they hadn’t been able to reach him by phone for several days.

When first responders arrived on scene, the man was determined to be deceased. They say the death appears to be accidental, but the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

