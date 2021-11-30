Bison face Salukis in FCS playoffs Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State had the longest winning streak in F.C.S. Football history. It ended at 39 games in a row in late February of this year in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Bison play Southern Illinois in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday in Fargo. The Salukis beat South Dakota in Vermillion over the weekend to advance.

NDSU earned a first-round bye and the number two overall seed by winning ten of its eleven games. The Bison did not play S.I.U. during the regular season this fall.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said: “They whipped us up and down the field, so what we need to do is be more efficient on early downs and do a better job of trying to get in some shorter third downs so we can stay on the field. It was interesting, I thought in the spring, and I thought they did the same thing against South Dakota. I thought they did a great job of managing the game. I thought they have the ability to go tempo, but they wanted to slow it down because they didn’t want to defend 70 plays against South Dakota. I thought in the spring they did a good job of keeping our offense off the field and extending plays on both sides. We got to find ways to get them off the field and in the spring, I thought we struggled at that.”

Entz says they used the bye week practicing doing what every team does in a situation like that — develop some younger players and work on the basics.

Entz added: “I think that’s a fundamental part of it. I think what you’ve seen us do offensively the last couple of weeks and trying to continue to stay with that thought process. I think we chiseled down a little bit of the playbook so we can just play faster. Not saying that we’re not going to be in a whole bunch of formations and you’re not going to see shift, trade, motion, but putting our players in situations where they can be successful. One of the things we did this week is to give extra reps to some of the guys who might be backups.”

It’s a 2:30 p.m. CST start at the Fargodome on December 4th.

