Advertisement

The store that won the heart of a Bismarck girl

By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s nothing quite like the feeling of making something with your hands. With the holiday season approaching, one business in Bismarck knows that the best presents are handmade.

Aarushi Singh just can’t get enough of Crafty Ladies.

“I really liked this place when I first came here. It’s my favorite crafty place,” said Aarushi Singh, a craft maker at Crafty Ladies.

She visited last week for a birthday party and hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

“At first, I thought, I’ll take you there tomorrow. But then she looked a little sad, and so I said OK, I have time to take her there. And then I turned around and brought her in, and I’m so glad that we came in,” said Nish Singh, Aarushi’s dad.

Crafty Ladies is an arts and crafts store that was started for local artists to sell their work.

“I’m in love with this shop. I always kind of wanted my own store, of sorts, but never really knew what that would be, and this is it,” said Pam Fenoff, owner of Crafty Ladies.

Pam loves helping to sell the work her collaborators create.

“These people who I’ve met who have become vendors in my shop, they’ve become my friends. Some of them will be friends for life,” said Pam.

But says her greatest joy is teaching children like Aarushi new crafts.

“That’s just pure joy for me. I absolutely love it. Seeing Aarushi come in and want to paint an ornament with me this morning, and seeing her face light up and, ‘Oh I can’t wait for my mom to see this,’ and I think that’s a huge confidence booster for kids,” said Pam.

Aarushi’s grandpa was an artist, and her dad says this is the creative outlet she needed.

“She’s always enjoying and painting and stuff like that. I think it’s a great place for the kids to be,” said Nish.

Aarushi is already making plans to hold her birthday party at Crafty Ladies next September.

Crafty Ladies does a variety of lessons, craft workshops, and events, including chalk couture, machine embroidery, quilting, and even wine tastings. You can find them in Gateway Mall, or at their website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country passengers departing to Williston from Las Vegas
Sun Country Airlines ends flight services from Williston on Sunday
Tight pressure gradient leads to stronger winds
The science behind strong winds in North Dakota
Olson family Christmas light display
Olson’s back again for another year of extravagant Christmas lights
Logan County Fishery
ND Outdoors: Logan County fishery prepares for winter
Jackson Melvin and his friends
Dickinson teens help light city with holiday lights business

Latest News

spoorts 11/28/21
6PM Sportscast 11/28/21
sports 11/27
10PM Sportscast 11/27/21
what you need to know weather 11/28
Evening Weather 11/28/21
Crafty ladies
The store that won the heart of a Bismarck girl