The store that won the heart of a Bismarck girl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s nothing quite like the feeling of making something with your hands. With the holiday season approaching, one business in Bismarck knows that the best presents are handmade.

Aarushi Singh just can’t get enough of Crafty Ladies.

“I really liked this place when I first came here. It’s my favorite crafty place,” said Aarushi Singh, a craft maker at Crafty Ladies.

She visited last week for a birthday party and hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

“At first, I thought, I’ll take you there tomorrow. But then she looked a little sad, and so I said OK, I have time to take her there. And then I turned around and brought her in, and I’m so glad that we came in,” said Nish Singh, Aarushi’s dad.

Crafty Ladies is an arts and crafts store that was started for local artists to sell their work.

“I’m in love with this shop. I always kind of wanted my own store, of sorts, but never really knew what that would be, and this is it,” said Pam Fenoff, owner of Crafty Ladies.

Pam loves helping to sell the work her collaborators create.

“These people who I’ve met who have become vendors in my shop, they’ve become my friends. Some of them will be friends for life,” said Pam.

But says her greatest joy is teaching children like Aarushi new crafts.

“That’s just pure joy for me. I absolutely love it. Seeing Aarushi come in and want to paint an ornament with me this morning, and seeing her face light up and, ‘Oh I can’t wait for my mom to see this,’ and I think that’s a huge confidence booster for kids,” said Pam.

Aarushi’s grandpa was an artist, and her dad says this is the creative outlet she needed.

“She’s always enjoying and painting and stuff like that. I think it’s a great place for the kids to be,” said Nish.

Aarushi is already making plans to hold her birthday party at Crafty Ladies next September.

Crafty Ladies does a variety of lessons, craft workshops, and events, including chalk couture, machine embroidery, quilting, and even wine tastings. You can find them in Gateway Mall, or at their website.

