Stocks rebound after worst day of the year on Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stocks rebounded on Monday after having their worst day of the year on Friday, dropping more than 900 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back to end the day at more than 236 points above where it started. Financial experts say emotion and uncertainty has been fueling recent fluctuations in the markets.

“It’s the unknown that’s driving fear in people and people are so hypersensitive to this unknown fear in the economy but also in their personal lives that they react a lot more quickly,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial.

On Friday, the market was responding to news from the World Health Organization of the new omicron variant, the discovery of which yielded travel restrictions in countries around the world, including the United States. On Monday, stocks rose as President Biden announced he doesn’t anticipate another round of lockdowns.

