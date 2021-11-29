Advertisement

Police say St. Anthony woman stole more than $300,000 from elderly woman

St. Anthony woman
St. Anthony woman(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A St. Anthony woman has been arrested after police say she stole thousands of dollars from an 89-year-old woman.

Vulnerable Adult Protective Services alerted Mandan police to suspicious bank transfers from an elderly woman’s joint account to 34-year-old Allison Guthmiller’s account. They say more than $300,000 was transferred into Guthmiller’s account between 2019 and 2021.

Court documents report suspicious purchases from Guthmiller’s account included shopping sprees, a car, a trip to Mexico, and $84,500 in a divorce settlement.

Guthmiller was listed as the power of attorney for the woman at the time of the transfers, but the woman told police she did not remember signing that document or giving Guthmiller permission to use the money.

Guthmiller is charged with exploitation of and endangering an eligible adult among other charges.

Her ex-husband, Cody Guthmiller of Mandan, is charged with theft of property delivered by mistake for money he received in the divorce settlement.

