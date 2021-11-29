New ice rink to be built in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be more ice time available for Bismarck hockey, ice skating, and curling teams in a couple of years. On Monday, Bismarck Parks and Recreation and Bismarck Public Schools voted to move forward with a plan to add a new ice rink to the VFW Sports Center. The project will add an extra rink, concession stand, locker rooms, and parking.

“We’re gonna need some flexibility on the part of all ice users next year as we create alternatives to get through a one year glitch of not having the premium ice space that we want. So my one request on the part of the community and anybody listening is just a little flexibility when it comes to ice time next year will go a long ways,” said Dr. Jason Hornbacher, superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.

The rink expansion won’t come with a tax hike. On Monday night, the Bismarck Public School Board voted unanimously to commit up to $3.5 million to the project. The money from the school district is from federal COVID relief dollars, and the money from the park district will come from a variety of sources including revenue bonds and community partnerships. It’s estimated the project will take 22 months to complete.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.