Advertisement

New ice rink to be built in Bismarck

Ice hockey
Ice hockey(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be more ice time available for Bismarck hockey, ice skating, and curling teams in a couple of years. On Monday, Bismarck Parks and Recreation and Bismarck Public Schools voted to move forward with a plan to add a new ice rink to the VFW Sports Center. The project will add an extra rink, concession stand, locker rooms, and parking.

“We’re gonna need some flexibility on the part of all ice users next year as we create alternatives to get through a one year glitch of not having the premium ice space that we want. So my one request on the part of the community and anybody listening is just a little flexibility when it comes to ice time next year will go a long ways,” said Dr. Jason Hornbacher, superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.

The rink expansion won’t come with a tax hike. On Monday night, the Bismarck Public School Board voted unanimously to commit up to $3.5 million to the project. The money from the school district is from federal COVID relief dollars, and the money from the park district will come from a variety of sources including revenue bonds and community partnerships. It’s estimated the project will take 22 months to complete.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Aarushi Singh at Crafty Ladies
The store that won the heart of a Bismarck girl
Logan County Fishery
ND Outdoors: Logan County fishery prepares for winter
Olson family Christmas light display
Olson’s back again for another year of extravagant Christmas lights
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
Livestock
Montana ranchers might not get full compensation for loss of livestock from predators
Stuff the bus
Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with toys for ‘Toys for Tots’
St. Anthony woman
Police say St. Anthony woman stole more than $300,000 from elderly woman