Advertisement

Montana ranchers might not get full compensation for loss of livestock from predators

Livestock
Livestock(KVLY)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Montana Livestock Loss Board says the state may not have enough money to compensate all ranchers who reported the loss of livestock from predators this year.

The board’s executive director said so far this year, 331 head of livestock have been killed by wolves, grizzly bears or mountain lions.

The state has $300,000 in an annual budget to compensate those ranchers, but more than $262,000 of it had already been paid out by November 23rd.

Claims for animals killed by grizzly bears have been increasing in recent years.

The board also helps pay ranchers to take preventative steps to decrease the risk of loss.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Aarushi Singh at Crafty Ladies
The store that won the heart of a Bismarck girl
Logan County Fishery
ND Outdoors: Logan County fishery prepares for winter
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Olson family Christmas light display
Olson’s back again for another year of extravagant Christmas lights

Latest News

Stuff the bus
Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with toys for ‘Toys for Tots’
St. Anthony woman
Police say St. Anthony woman stole more than $300,000 from elderly woman
Lincoln Elementary, Fargo
Student brings loaded handgun to Fargo elementary school, not connected to recent shooting threat
10PM Sportscast - 11/28/21
10PM Sportscast - 10/28/2021