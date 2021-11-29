Montana ranchers might not get full compensation for loss of livestock from predators

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Montana Livestock Loss Board says the state may not have enough money to compensate all ranchers who reported the loss of livestock from predators this year.

The board’s executive director said so far this year, 331 head of livestock have been killed by wolves, grizzly bears or mountain lions.

The state has $300,000 in an annual budget to compensate those ranchers, but more than $262,000 of it had already been paid out by November 23rd.

Claims for animals killed by grizzly bears have been increasing in recent years.

The board also helps pay ranchers to take preventative steps to decrease the risk of loss.

