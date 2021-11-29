Miss North Dakota prepares to compete at the Miss America Pageant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Miss North Dakota Reyna Bergstrom will be heading off to Connecticut next month to compete for the national crown at the 100th Annual Miss America Pageant.

“It’s the 100 year celebration of Miss America. I am humbled that I get to represent North Dakota, my home, at such a national level,” says the fifth generation North Dakotan.

Bergstrom is a Fargo native, and is a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead.

After multiple years of competing in pageants, she was crowned Miss North Dakota back in June.

“I’m just so humbled and thrilled that this dream became a reality. I think that perseverance does pay off, and that’s not something that our culture always appreciates but in my own experience it did work out,” she says.

Bergstrom says her journey has come with its challenges.

“Social media especially I think highlights the best parts. But there are many moments where I’m just overwhelmed and stressed. I found I really need to lean on my community. I’m a very individual, independent person by nature. So the fact that I have to ask people for help is really hard for me,” says the pageant competitor.

Miss North Dakota says she is looking forward to what’s to come for this year’s competition.

This is the second year the pageant is seeing some changes.

“We no longer have the swimsuit portion of the competition. I’m very thankful especially going into the holidays that I don’t have to wear a bikini on stage,” says Bergstrom.

But it’s replacing that portion with something new.

“We now give a social impact pitch on stage, so I get to speak on the Miss America stage to a large crowd. I’m excited I get to share a little bit of my story,” says the 26-year old.

As many people stopped by her sendoff to wish her well, Bergstrom says it’s comforting to know she has the community’s support.

“It’s so much fun. I didn’t know how many people were going to be here today. I’m so happy to see close friends and family here to support me,” she says.

The competition will be held on December 16th.

