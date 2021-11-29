Advertisement

Minot man accused of killing father starts trial

Christopher Vickerman
Christopher Vickerman(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The trial for a Minot man accused of killing his 55-year-old father started Monday morning.

31-year-old Christopher Vickerman faces a AA felony murder charge in the May 2019 death of his father Mark Vickerman.

Vickerman’s trial has been pushed back twice.

Jury selection was held Monday and the trial is slated for 10 days.

Vickerman faces the chance of life in prison if convicted.

