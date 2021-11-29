Advertisement

Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers

A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote. The rare move was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote.

The rare move was first announced on Monday by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision.

The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.

But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may chose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Aarushi Singh at Crafty Ladies
The store that won the heart of a Bismarck girl
Logan County Fishery
ND Outdoors: Logan County fishery prepares for winter
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Olson family Christmas light display
Olson’s back again for another year of extravagant Christmas lights

Latest News

The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
Livestock
Montana ranchers might not get full compensation for loss of livestock from predators