Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with toys for ‘Toys for Tots’

Stuff the bus
Stuff the bus(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting Monday, you can help Bis-Man Transit and the National Express “Stuff the Bus” with new toys for “Toys for Tots.”

Take your donations to the Bis-Man transit office or flag down any CAT bus through December 10.

Then on December 10, you can drop the toys off on-board a CAT bus parked in their Rosser Avenue parking lot.

“Toys for Tots” is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve initiative to help brighten the season for children in need.

