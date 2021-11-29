Ex-UND student accused of stealing more than $330,000 from COVID-19 relief fund

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A former University of North Dakota student is accused of stealing more than $330,000 in federal coronavirus relief money.

Enroy Duncan allegedly devised a scheme to defraud the government by filing a false application for Paycheck Protection Program funds. He is charged with wire fraud.

Court documents show that Duncan falsely stated that his company, called “Homeinhome Senior Care” had 17 employees and paid more than $1.6 million in wages, tips, and compensation.

The indictment says Duncan’s Grand Forks apartment was listed as the company’s address, but no records of the business could be found at the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office or Job Service.

Duncan is currently living in Florida, where he made his first court appearance on Nov. 18.

