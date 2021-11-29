Advertisement

Early voting begins for Minot Public School’s bond issue

Vote stickers for Minot Public School bond issue vote
Vote stickers for Minot Public School bond issue vote(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - Early voting began Monday morning for the Minot Public School’s bond issue.

You can vote from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Ward County Admin Building.

Early voting is available all this week and Dec. 6 next week.

The last successful bond for a high school was passed in 1969.

President of the Minot Public School board, Jim Rostad, said the need for expansion is evident and feels positive about the issue.

“I have had so many positive remarks and wishing us well on this and that they’re very supportive. You know, as always there may be some no votes out there but this time the community really realizes the need,” said Rostad.

Election day is Dec. 7 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

