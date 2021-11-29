Advertisement

Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - Monday morning, the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, issued a preliminary injunction halting the Biden Administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate on healthcare workers.

On November 10, 2021, North Dakota joined a coalition of 10 states in filing a lawsuit to stop that mandate, which was issued by Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“This is significant for healthcare workers in North Dakota, especially rural hospitals who were facing serious impacts due to this mandate,” said Attorney General Stenehjem. “While today’s ruling is a hopeful moment, there’s more work to be done, and we will continue fighting to push back on this unprecedented federal overreach.”

The court’s preliminary injunction enjoined the Biden Administration from enforcing the vaccine mandate on any “Medicare- and Medicaid-certified [healthcare] providers and suppliers within the States of Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.” The court concluded that CMS did not have the authority to issue the mandate and that its decision was arbitrary and capricious.

“The court’s conclusion that CMS ‘likely did not enact the mandate at issue lawfully’ supports what we’ve said all along about these misguided vaccine mandates: They are blatant federal overreach by the Biden administration,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “Safe, effective vaccines remain our best defense against COVID-19, but imposing unlawful mandates isn’t the solution. We appreciate the court for granting the preliminary injunction and urge that this rule be blocked permanently.”

“As I said before, this lawsuit is not about whether people should get vaccinated,” Stenehjem said. “Instead, it is about federal overreach and the federal government using an unconstitutional mandate to force front-line health care workers to choose between a vaccination or unemployment. North Dakota is already experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers, and this mandate will only exacerbate the situation.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Aarushi Singh at Crafty Ladies
The store that won the heart of a Bismarck girl
Logan County Fishery
ND Outdoors: Logan County fishery prepares for winter
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Olson family Christmas light display
Olson’s back again for another year of extravagant Christmas lights

Latest News

Livestock
Montana ranchers might not get full compensation for loss of livestock from predators
Stuff the bus
Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with toys for ‘Toys for Tots’
St. Anthony woman
Police say St. Anthony woman stole more than $300,000 from elderly woman
Lincoln Elementary, Fargo
Student brings loaded handgun to Fargo elementary school, not connected to recent shooting threat