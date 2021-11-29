Advertisement

Colts and Wentz’s miscues prove costly as Bucs rally for 38-31 win

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich knew immediately what the problem was against Tampa Bay. So did quarterback Carson Wentz. Five turnovers, four in the second half, and abandoning their run-first approach proved too much to overcome against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Instead, the Colts blew another big lead as they fell 38-31 — a loss that could seriously hurt their playoff hopes.

