City of Harvey left without power

(KOSA)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, N.D. - More than 1,000 homes and business in Harvey are without power.

The first outage was reported around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning to Otter Tail Power Company.

The power company did confirm with Your News Leader that one of the main sub-transformers failed due to a squirrel.

As 4:00 p.m. Monday, Otter Tail Power Company said they believe they will have power restored by midnight

The city is asking residents to reserve water and that the armory will be open to the public until the power is restored as they have a generator.

