49ers beat Vikings 34-26 for 3rd straight win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against San Francisco 49ers...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel ran for two touchdowns before leaving with an injury and Elijah Mitchell ran for 133 yards and a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The matchup between two .500 teams fighting for wild-card spots was a highly entertaining one with six scores in the third quarter alone, including a 99-yard kickoff return score by Minnesota’s Kene Nwangwu.

But the 49ers made just enough plays, including a fourth-down stop near the goal line midway through the fourth quarter to win their third straight following a stretch of five losses in six games.

