BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary women’s basketball team improved to 5-4 on the year on Saturday after defeating Presentation 87 to 53.

The Marauders were led by Megan Zander who had 17 points in the victory.

UMary will next host MSU-Moorhead on Thursday.

