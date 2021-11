DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary men’s hockey team continued their winning ways on Saturday taking down Dakota College at Bottineau 5-2.

With the win, UMary improves to 18-2-1 on the year.

The Marauders will continue their series on Sunday with the Lumberjacks.

