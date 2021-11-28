Advertisement

Rural EMTs working extra hard to overcome paramedic shortage

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERIDAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - McClusky Ambulance Service has served the people of Sheridan County since 1966. But like many rural emergency services they don’t have enough people.

Tom Saueressig and other EMTs at McClusky Ambulance are getting ready for a training session.

“We are en route to our medical emergency understand CPR in progress,” said Wayne Houston.

Five people are the line to Sheridan County.

“What really makes it worth while is when people come up to you and say: ‘Thank you so very much for doing this,’” said EMT Cheryl Helm.

These EMTs, like many in rural areas, are taking on additional roles because Wing Ambulance doesn’t have enough paramedics, meaning they might have to wait up to 40 minutes for extra help from Bowdon.

“Our mutual aide from the south is also going to be gone,” said Houston.

Two weeks ago, seven-year member Jeff Martwick passed away suddenly. He’s remembered as a colleague and a friend.

“[He was] Mr. McClusky, yup, he was at everything in the community, I mean everything,” said Helm.

Cody joined as an EMT four months ago.

“We’re the first responders, we’re the people that show up when people need us the most. I would want someone to do that for me, so why wouldn’t I do that for someone else,” said Cody

Just minutes after our interview, they received another call for help.

“We got a 911 call,” said the scanner.

Despite the year’s challenges, McClusky Ambulance is always ready to respond.

McClusky Ambulance plans to have more EMT courses at Sanford Health in the coming months. For more information on becoming an EMT, visit the McClusky Facebook Page.

