Olson’s back again for another year of extravagant Christmas lights

Olson family Christmas light display
Olson family Christmas light display(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – What is better than following up a Thanksgiving meal or leftovers with going to see an over-the-top extravagant Christmas light display. Well, if you are in the Magic City you can do just that!

The Olson family has been setting up elaborate Christmas displays for more than 15 years, each year getting bigger and more elaborate.

This year’s display is focused on camping and outdoor adventure and features more than 50,000 lights.

They are located at 1500 52nd Avenue SW, which is just about a mile south of the Minot YMCA on 16th Street.

You can even tune into 94.1 FM for the full synchronized experience.

“People want to see it and even though its tough getting old, I’m getting older, harder to put up, but this idea that people can come out and they like to see it, it’s almost a tradition for some people,” said Barry and Judy Olson.

The lights will be on from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. every night until New Years Day.

