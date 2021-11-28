Advertisement

North Dakota eyes federal funds for well plugging program

Oil wells
Oil wells(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wants to extend the state’s abandoned well plugging program by tapping into $4 billion made available in the federal infrastructure bill for the purpose of cleaning up old oil and gas sites across the nation.

Funding could potentially come North Dakota’s way each year over the next decade to continue the work the Oil and Gas Division started in 2020 to clean up hundreds of wells.  

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says the additional funds available through the infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this month could help North Dakota address the unfinished work.

