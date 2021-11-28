Minot’s Laudenschlager named to Arts Midwest Board of Directors

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot woman has been named to the board of directors of Arts Midwest.

Megan Laudenschlager, the founder and executive director of Strengthen ND, was named as one of five new members of the organization’s board of directors.

Arts Midwest covers nine states, and their mission is to grow, gather, and invest in creative organizations and communities.

Laudenschlager will be one of two representatives from North Dakota who will report on how creative organizations are evolving, and what communities need.

She said she’s honored to take on the opportunity.

“It means that the work that we were doing on the ground every day to foster communities, to understand their identity, to lean into their history and their culture for economic and community development, it means that it’s working, and it means that we’re on the right track,” said Laudenschlager.

Laudenschlager will begin her role in 2022, and serve for a three-year term.

