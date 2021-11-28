Advertisement

Karolyn Grimes ‘Zuzu Bailey’ from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ stops by Bismarck

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings” is the famous line by Karolyn Grimes in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Karolyn is visiting Bismarck to talk about the movie and her cookbook. She spoke with Your News Leader about her memories of seeing snow for the first time and working with Jimmy Stewart.

”It’s kind of a man’s movie because they see themselves in George [Bailey], and yet it ends so well because he gave of himself and look at what he got back in return. He realized material things aren’t important,” said Grimes.

Karolyn said one of her favorite memories is Jimmy Stewart laughing with her because they forgot the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, the song at the end of the famous film.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country passengers departing to Williston from Las Vegas
Sun Country Airlines ends flight services from Williston on Sunday
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Jackson Melvin and his friends
Dickinson teens help light city with holiday lights business
Tight pressure gradient leads to stronger winds
The science behind strong winds in North Dakota

Latest News

Oil wells
North Dakota eyes federal funds for well plugging program
Logan County Fishery
ND Outdoors: Logan County Fishery
it's a wonderful life zuzu
Karolyn Grimes visits Bismarck
Mcclusky emts
McClusky Ambulance Service
Olson family Christmas light display
Olson’s back again for another year of extravagant Christmas lights