Karolyn Grimes ‘Zuzu Bailey’ from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ stops by Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings” is the famous line by Karolyn Grimes in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Karolyn is visiting Bismarck to talk about the movie and her cookbook. She spoke with Your News Leader about her memories of seeing snow for the first time and working with Jimmy Stewart.

”It’s kind of a man’s movie because they see themselves in George [Bailey], and yet it ends so well because he gave of himself and look at what he got back in return. He realized material things aren’t important,” said Grimes.

Karolyn said one of her favorite memories is Jimmy Stewart laughing with her because they forgot the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, the song at the end of the famous film.

