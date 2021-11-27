UND vs. Minnesota Hockey this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They are no longer in the same conference, but that does not diminish the intensity of a North Dakota verses Minnesota hockey game. UND is calling it “rivalry weekend” with the Gophers in Grand Forks on Friday and Saturday.

Last weekend, the Fighting Hawks split with MN-Duluth, but Saturday’s one goal win came after a three-goal loss and the head coach says that’s a good sign for his young squad.

Brad Berry said: “The group is starting to build and grow. We have 13 returning players and we have 14 new faces in our group, and I think everybody is starting to know now on the team as far as when we lose a game it’s not a very good day around here as far as looking inwardly, coaches included, as far as what we have to try to do to win the next game, and that’s the beauty of North Dakota hockey. Everything is dealt with on the up and up and everybody is accountable, and everybody usually brings their best effort the next night after a loss.”

This will only be the second series in Grand Forks between UND and Minnesota since 2012. Friday is the 290th all-time meeting between the old rivals.

(Quote courtesy of UND Insider)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.