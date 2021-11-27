Advertisement

Staying safe during a busy shopping weekend

FBI is warning of online holiday shopping scams
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Retail Federation expects a record-setting holiday season with sales, especially online sales, projected to grow. The bargain-hunting extravaganza typically kicks off on Black Friday, but police warn that the holiday comes with risks.

Online shopping has become increasingly popular, which could expose consumers to both non-delivery and non-payment scams as well as phishing attacks.

”Just be aware of what you’re buying on the internet. And more so what sites you are buying things from on the internet. A lot of them will have some sort of security icon that you can do some research on,” said Lt. Luke Gardiner, Bismarck Police Department.

For those heading out to brick-and-mortar stores, Lt. Gardiner says on Black Friday the police department typically sees an increase in traffic accidents.

According to the NRF, more than 158 million people are expected to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday this year.

