Santa makes an appearance at the Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa Claus made a special appearance through the Kirkwood Mall Friday morning.

The decades long tradition of the Santa parade included the return of Bismarck High’s marching band.

Santa rode in the back of a truck from Bismarck Motor Company.

You can stop by Kirkwood Mall to tell Santa your Christmas wish and get your photo taken through December 24th.

You can reserve a time for your visit on the Kirkwood Mall’s website. Reservations for Santa are encouraged, however, not required.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.