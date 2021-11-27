Santa makes an appearance at the Kirkwood Mall
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa Claus made a special appearance through the Kirkwood Mall Friday morning.
The decades long tradition of the Santa parade included the return of Bismarck High’s marching band.
Santa rode in the back of a truck from Bismarck Motor Company.
You can stop by Kirkwood Mall to tell Santa your Christmas wish and get your photo taken through December 24th.
You can reserve a time for your visit on the Kirkwood Mall’s website. Reservations for Santa are encouraged, however, not required.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.