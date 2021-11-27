A return to normal for Trinity Homes residents as they celebrate the holiday season

MINOT, N.D. – Holidays are best spent with family, and for residents at Trinity Homes in Minot it will be the first time they are able to do just that in more than a year.

As of the beginning of this month, CMS removed visitor restrictions for long term care and nursing homes across the country, allowing family members to once again see their loved ones.

Visitors are allowed to visit Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Residents are also allowed to leave the facility as long as it is planned out ahead of time.

COVID-19 guidelines like screening and a mask are still required.

Overall, it’s a stark difference from last year, when residents were under lockdown.

“I think they are excited for the holidays, yes to see family and we’ll have decorations up, which we didn’t get to do last year. We just were so focused on trying keep everybody well and meeting regulations that we didn’t get time to put up as many decorations. So, they’ll be excited to see the place back to it’s old self,” said Jessica Edgell, director of nursing with Trinity Homes.

Trinity Homes still conducts mass COVID-19 testing twice a week.

Their most recent testing on Nov. 23 found one resident positive and all staff tested negative.

