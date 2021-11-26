Advertisement

Williston Basin School District Approves funding for 2-story CTE facility

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Looking to improve educational opportunities for the region, the Williston Basin School District has approved funding towards building a two-story CTE building.

This building would be a separate addition to the CTE facility already at the High School, which provides a number of courses from Aviation to Auto Tech.

Together with Williams County, the School Board will fund $10 million, which will be matched thanks to a state CTE grant. Interim Superintendent Lori Olson says they will be partnering with Williston State College and TrainND to provide students more career opportunities.

“They’re going to get the skills they need and they are going to be able to stay right here in Williston and right into the workforce. We have a lot of needs.” said Olson.

Grant approval is expected to be completed in March and officials say they hope to have this facility ready by the 2024-25 school year.

