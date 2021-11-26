Advertisement

Volunteers welcome year-round, not just during the holidays

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holidays bring out the best in people. For many, it’s a time to give back, and volunteer in our community.

Heavens Helpers Soup Café is a popular choice for people looking for volunteer opportunities.

They rely on volunteers to do many daily tasks, including chopping vegetables, waiting on tables, serving food, washing dishes and cleaning.

Executive director Mark Meier says while they appreciate the help this time of year, they depend on volunteers year-round.

“Throughout the holidays everybody wants to volunteer come January 1, we’re scrambling because our shifts aren’t full because everybody forgets about that Christmas spirit once January comes,” he explained. “I encourage people to think about us in the dead of winter, in January and February.”

Meier adds that their busiest times aren’t during the winter, but rather during the summer months.

You can sign up to volunteer at Heavens Helpers on their website, www.soupcafe.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges

Latest News

Williston Basin School District Approves funding for 2-story CTE facility
weather 11/25/21
Evening Weather 11/25/21
Ole The Hermit
‘Ole The Hermit’
Thanksgiving meal
Free Thanksgiving meal in Bismarck