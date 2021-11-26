Volunteers welcome year-round, not just during the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holidays bring out the best in people. For many, it’s a time to give back, and volunteer in our community.

Heavens Helpers Soup Café is a popular choice for people looking for volunteer opportunities.

They rely on volunteers to do many daily tasks, including chopping vegetables, waiting on tables, serving food, washing dishes and cleaning.

Executive director Mark Meier says while they appreciate the help this time of year, they depend on volunteers year-round.

“Throughout the holidays everybody wants to volunteer come January 1, we’re scrambling because our shifts aren’t full because everybody forgets about that Christmas spirit once January comes,” he explained. “I encourage people to think about us in the dead of winter, in January and February.”

Meier adds that their busiest times aren’t during the winter, but rather during the summer months.

You can sign up to volunteer at Heavens Helpers on their website, www.soupcafe.org.

