Thanksgiving basement fire displaces residents from Minot apartments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A basement fire in southeast Minot on Thanksgiving morning left damage to one apartment and displaced residents from four units.

The Minot Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire that started inside a basement laundry room. All residents from the apartment complex located at 400 18th Avenue SE were able to exit without any reported injuries. The electrical power had to be shut off to four units in order to prevent further electrical damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

