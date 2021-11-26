Advertisement

Sun Country Airlines ends flight services from Williston on Sunday

Sun Country passengers departing to Williston from Las Vegas
Sun Country passengers departing to Williston from Las Vegas(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin International Airport’s seasonal direct service to Las Vegas will come to an end Sunday.

The airport came to an agreement with Sun Country Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Williston to Las Vegas from September to November. Airport Director Anthony Dudas says the flight has become a big hit for the region thanks to its low cost and has helped in improving flight numbers amid the pandemic.

“We expect that November’s going to continue to show really positive trends and numbers as Sun Country has proven to be a really popular air carrier alternative to fly directly to Las Vegas,” said Dudas.

The last flight leaves Williston November 28 at around 1:30 pm. Dudas says he is hopeful the service will return next year.

