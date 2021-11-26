Advertisement

No snow at Huff Hills... yet

Huff Hills chairlift
Huff Hills chairlift(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 26, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most years, families from Bismarck, Mandan, and the surrounding area spend Thanksgiving weekend on the slopes of Huff Hills. But that won’t be happening this year.

Nobody is traveling to the top of the chair lift this weekend, but the staff at Huff Hills doesn’t expect that to last.

“Given an example of last year, even with the COVID situation, we were, I’d say, typically busy. People wanted to get out of their homes, get out here, be able to be outside, have fun, kind of back to normalcy again. And we’re kind of hoping for the same thing this year,” said Pat Geiger, office manager at Huff Hills.

The staff at Huff Hills are prepared for the season, they’re just waiting for the weather to cooperate.

“It’s warm weather, no snow. Hopefully it comes soon here. Waiting for colder weather, we’ll start making snow as soon as we can,” said Lucas Speidel, lift manager at Huff Hills.

They can create snow using water from the river, but only if air temperatures and humidity levels reach a certain point.

“Once the snow making starts, we get the water from the river, pump it up the hill here, and then we got another pump to pump it up the hill and it’s kind of like a high pressure sprinkler,” said Speidel.

They say, once the weather is sufficient for snowmaking, it’ll take about a week to get the facilities ready to go.

“We’re excited to get started again. It’s kind of a holding pattern right now that gives us a little bit of time to finish up some last minute things, but as soon as temperatures allow, we’ll hit it hard and get open as soon as we can,” said Geiger.

The crew at Huff hopes to open earlier this year than they did last year. Last year, Huff Hills opened on Christmas weekend. For updates on when they’ll open this year, visit their Facebook page or their website.

