Minot Sertoma Club to kick off ‘Christmas in the Park’ this weekend

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Sertoma Club is bringing “Christmas in the Park” back to Oak Park this weekend!

Earlier this week, members of the club put the finishing touches on the light displays around the park.

Visitors can expect to see sponsored displays of Santa, his elves, penguins, igloos, a snowball fight, and more.

Sertoma has been putting on “Christmas in the Park” for roughly 25 years now. It started out small and has grown into the fundraising effort it is today.

Organizers said the money raised goes to Minot State Speech and Hearing, as well as supporting T-ball and baseball leagues, among other causes.

“We have great response from the general public, of Minot and the area, where they just love it. So we’re fussy. We want everything to look nice, work good, and we always add more things every year,” said David Gowan, Minot Sertoma Club president.

The lights turn on Friday, Nov. 26, and run until New Year’s.

They’re on from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and until 10 p.m. the rest of the week.

It’s $5 per car and $20 for a bus.

