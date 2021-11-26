Advertisement

Iowa hospital says some kids were given wrong vaccine dose

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines(waff)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa hospital says it is implementing procedures to ensure it doesn’t repeat a mistake made last weekend when more than 100 children were given the wrong dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MercyOne said in a statement that the children under age 12 at a mass vaccination event on Saturday in Urbandale should have received the prescribed 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Instead, they received 20 micrograms, still less than the adult dosage of 30 micrograms.

The hospital says the higher dosage could include more pronounced side effects such as a sore arm, mild fever, headache and fatigue.

