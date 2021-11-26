Advertisement

Health officials recommend booster COVID-19 doses before Christmas

COVID-19 booster shot
COVID-19 booster shot(CNN)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Thanksgiving behind us, it’s now the start of the Christmas season. While the holidays are a great time for celebrating, a local health official said it’s also a critical time to protect your loved ones from COVID-19.

The FDA has approved booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible adults. Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said if you’ve already been vaccinated, getting your booster dose can help further prevent the spread of the virus before your Christmas gatherings.

“Some of you, it may have been a while since you’ve gotten your last shot. If you’re getting back together, it’s a good way to have an additional layer of protection for you to have that booster shot done,” said Moch.

Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get their booster dose six months after completing the first two doses. If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you’re able to get another dose two months after your first shot.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

Sun Country passengers departing to Williston from Las Vegas
Sun Country Airlines ends flight services from Williston on Sunday
Sertoma lights
Minot Sertoma Club to kick off ‘Christmas in the Park’ this weekend
All state sports 11/25/21
10PM Sportscast 11/25/21
Thanksgiving basement fire displaces residents from Minot apartments