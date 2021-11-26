Health officials recommend booster COVID-19 doses before Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Thanksgiving behind us, it’s now the start of the Christmas season. While the holidays are a great time for celebrating, a local health official said it’s also a critical time to protect your loved ones from COVID-19.

The FDA has approved booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible adults. Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said if you’ve already been vaccinated, getting your booster dose can help further prevent the spread of the virus before your Christmas gatherings.

“Some of you, it may have been a while since you’ve gotten your last shot. If you’re getting back together, it’s a good way to have an additional layer of protection for you to have that booster shot done,” said Moch.

Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get their booster dose six months after completing the first two doses. If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you’re able to get another dose two months after your first shot.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.