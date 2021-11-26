Dickinson residents celebrate community Thanksgiving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 100 people gathered at Dickinson State University for a free, community Thanksgiving meal.

The Perch dining room staff prepared the turkey, potatoes and stuffing. The food was funded by Marathon Oil, and they helped organize volunteers.

Volunteers started setting up and dishing up plates early Thursday morning. People of all ages stopped by the dining room and said they’re grateful for the traditional dinner.

“There’s nothing like getting together as family and community and it’s exactly what Thanksgiving is all about, so I am just happy to be here,” said Ron Abbott, Dickinson.

“Learning new friends, meeting new people in your community, there’s faces here I’ve never seen, and I’ve lived here 11 years,” said Candy Haagenson, Dickinson.

People started eating at 11:30 a.m. and the meal wrapped up at 1:00 pm. Of course, there was also dessert, and people got to choose between apple, pumpkin and pecan pie, among others.

