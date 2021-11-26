Advertisement

Dickinson residents celebrate community Thanksgiving

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 100 people gathered at Dickinson State University for a free, community Thanksgiving meal.

The Perch dining room staff prepared the turkey, potatoes and stuffing. The food was funded by Marathon Oil, and they helped organize volunteers.

Volunteers started setting up and dishing up plates early Thursday morning. People of all ages stopped by the dining room and said they’re grateful for the traditional dinner.

“There’s nothing like getting together as family and community and it’s exactly what Thanksgiving is all about, so I am just happy to be here,” said Ron Abbott, Dickinson.

“Learning new friends, meeting new people in your community, there’s faces here I’ve never seen, and I’ve lived here 11 years,” said Candy Haagenson, Dickinson.

People started eating at 11:30 a.m. and the meal wrapped up at 1:00 pm. Of course, there was also dessert, and people got to choose between apple, pumpkin and pecan pie, among others.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges

Latest News

6 PM Sportscast 11/25/2021
6 PM Sportscast 11/25/2021
Volunteers needed
Volunteers needed
Ole 'The Hermit' Olson
Ole 'The Hermit' Olson
Williston Basin School District Approves funding for 2-story CTE facility