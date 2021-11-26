Class-11AA All-State Football
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here are the athletes that earned a place on the Class-11AA All-State football teams as selected by the coaches.
Class 11AA
First team offense:
OL: Brennan Sellheim, Sheyenne; Dylan Carlquist, Shanley; Brady Boyle, Shanley; Conor Hedges, Bismarck; Joel Edland, Century
RB: Aidan Devine, Shanley; Parker Nelson, West Fargo; Josh Henricks, Sheyenne
WR: John Gores, Shanley; Karsyn Jablonski, Mandan; Carson Hegerle, West Fargo
QB: Grant Warkenthien, Sheyenne; Michael Rostberg, Shanley
First team defense:
DL: Tharin Parsons, Sheyenne; Karter Menz, Sheyenne; Aaron Grubb, Mandan; Lucas Schweigert, Century
LB: Eli Mach, Davies; Matt Treib, Sheyenne; Josh Balstad, West Fargo; Jacob Bosley, Century
DB: Oliver Lucht, Davies; Tate Gustafson, Sheyenne; Caden Zepeda, West Fargo; Jacob Renz, Century
Second team:
Kiefer Glenn, Legacy; Max Carlson, Mandan; Lincoln Wiseman, Mandan; Brady Dahl, Century; Isaiah St. Romain, Williston; Jacob Burckhard, Century; Kadyn Turnbow, Minot; Isaac Emineth, Shanley; Brock Fettig, Bismarck; Ben Mansmith, Century; Ray Brown, Davies; Peyton Janzi, West Fargo
Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year: Lucas Schweigert, Century
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Newton, Sheyenne
