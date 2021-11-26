Century Boys Hockey ready to start the season Friday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If the high school volleyball season ended last week, then you know the hockey season starts this week.

Century is one of the four teams from the West Region to qualify for the boys state tournament last season. In the statewide pre-season coaches poll, the Patriots are number six, but when it’s just the WDA coaches doing the voting, Century is third behind Williston and Jamestown.

Troy Olson, Century head coach, said: “We really like how hard the boys are working and they seem to give us the effort and the concentration level. They compete at a level that we need to get better, so we’re kind of excited about the progress to this point and obviously we have a long way to go, but it’s good so far.”

Century is in West Fargo Friday night. Olson says the addition of Legacy to the league this year did alter the schedule a little bit.

Olson said: “We did lose a couple of game with the East this year with the addition of Legacy, so we get to play four East games, and they’re always a measuring stick and fun to play. The hard part for us this year is they are a little bit earlier in the year than they have been in the past, but it’s nice to go out there and see where you stack up and to see what you need to work on.”

In case you’re wondering, Red River and Central are the top two teams in the statewide pre-season poll.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.